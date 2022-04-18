Globe Life (GL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $102.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $652,111.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 in the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Globe Life by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

