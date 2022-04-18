Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

GMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $1,212,198. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 162,812 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $48,498,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 113,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED opened at $77.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

