GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Up 27.9% in March

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 789,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in GMS by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 155,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,424. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.98. GMS has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

