GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Up 27.9% in March

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 789,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 25,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GMS by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.62. 155,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GMS has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

