Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $23.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $159,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLNG opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

