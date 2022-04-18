Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $85.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.20 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $82.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $352.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.58 million to $362.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $369.53 million, with estimates ranging from $353.03 million to $386.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%. The company had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSBD opened at $20.09 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

