Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

Shares of GDDFF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

