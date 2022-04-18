Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOOD. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

Goodfood Market stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.66. 108,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.51. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.89. The stock has a market cap of C$199.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

