Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.33.

FOOD traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.66. The company had a trading volume of 108,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,882. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.51. The stock has a market cap of C$199.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

