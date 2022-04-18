Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

Shares of FOOD stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.66. 108,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,882. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$10.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

