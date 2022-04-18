Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.33.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of FOOD stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$2.66. 108,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,882. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$2.02 and a twelve month high of C$10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.