Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at National Bankshares

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FOOD. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.33.

TSE FOOD traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,882. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$2.02 and a twelve month high of C$10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$199.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.51.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

