Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,038 shares of company stock worth $358,542 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

