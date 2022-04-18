G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Short Interest Down 23.1% in March

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GAPA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,537. G&P Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 859,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 574,349 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 136.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 437,003 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,962,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 145.9% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 191,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 113,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

