Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 665,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 427,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,798. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

