Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 74,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $303,068.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,109,314 shares in the company, valued at $33,004,907.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 257,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,399 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Graphite Bio stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

