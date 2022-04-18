Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the lowest is $14.70 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $62.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $64.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $67.30 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $72.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.77. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.24%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

