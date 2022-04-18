Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.01 Million

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will post sales of $15.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the lowest is $14.70 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $62.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $64.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $67.30 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $72.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.77. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.24%.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.