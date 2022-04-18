Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will announce $15.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.70 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $62.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $64.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $67.30 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $72.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $240.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth approximately $5,418,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Great Ajax by 64.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 193.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,094 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

