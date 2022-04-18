GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 736,100 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 943,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,361.0 days.
Shares of GREE stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. GREE has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GREE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).
