GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 736,100 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 943,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,361.0 days.

Shares of GREE stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. GREE has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Get GREE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GREE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.