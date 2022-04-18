Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ: GBNH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/15/2022 – Greenbrook TMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

4/8/2022 – Greenbrook TMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

4/4/2022 – Greenbrook TMS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton.

4/4/2022 – Greenbrook TMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Clarus Securities from C$8.25 to C$7.50.

2/25/2022 – Greenbrook TMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

2/21/2022 – Greenbrook TMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of GBNH stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.75. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. Greenbrook TMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 189.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

