Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ: GBNH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/15/2022 – Greenbrook TMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “
- 4/8/2022 – Greenbrook TMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “
- 4/4/2022 – Greenbrook TMS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton.
- 4/4/2022 – Greenbrook TMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Clarus Securities from C$8.25 to C$7.50.
- 2/25/2022 – Greenbrook TMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “
- 2/21/2022 – Greenbrook TMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “
Shares of GBNH stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.75. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. Greenbrook TMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 189.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.