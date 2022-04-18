Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 287,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,170.0 days.

GRGSF stock remained flat at $$11.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

