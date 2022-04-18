Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NASDAQ GRIN traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.30. 8,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,921. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $506.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86.
Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
