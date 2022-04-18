Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ GRIN traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.30. 8,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,921. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $506.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.