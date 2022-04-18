Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Down 24.5% in March

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,465,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Gritstone bio from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.42. 28,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,326. Gritstone bio has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $248.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.