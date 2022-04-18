Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 168,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,715. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $102.41 and a 12 month high of $167.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

