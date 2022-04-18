Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 66,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75,052 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASR traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.37. 19,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,500. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.48 and a fifty-two week high of $230.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 34.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

