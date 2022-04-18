H.B. Fuller (FUL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 5th

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

FUL opened at $70.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

