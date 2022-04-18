Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $670.00.
HBRIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 670 ($8.73) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $7.04.
Harbour Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.
