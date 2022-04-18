Hayward (HAYW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hayward (NYSE: HAYW) in the last few weeks:

4/18/2022 – Hayward had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Hayward had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Hayward is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Hayward was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

3/24/2022 – Hayward was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Hayward was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2022 – Hayward was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Hayward had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Hayward had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Hayward had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $22.00.

2/21/2022 – Hayward was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.28. 1,016,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,966. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -101.74.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 43.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,002 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $45,176,000. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in shares of Hayward by 86.1% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after buying an additional 1,446,962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $17,087,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 1,857.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after buying an additional 646,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

