Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.24. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 42.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hayward by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hayward by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.