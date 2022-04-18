HBT Financial (HBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.41 million. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBT stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $530.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in HBT Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 871,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

