HC Wainwright Cuts Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Price Target to $37.00

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $200.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 225,087 shares of company stock worth $2,507,399 over the last 90 days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

