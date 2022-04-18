Head to Head Analysis: Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) versus Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) and Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and Fortescue Metals Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A $3.45 million N/A N/A Fortescue Metals Group $22.28 billion 2.21 $10.30 billion N/A N/A

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Fortescue Metals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A 20.49% 9.91% Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortescue Metals Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Augusta Gold and Fortescue Metals Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fortescue Metals Group 2 3 0 0 1.60

Fortescue Metals Group has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.38%. Given Fortescue Metals Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortescue Metals Group is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Summary

Augusta Gold beats Fortescue Metals Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of properties situated in Ecuador and Argentina. Further, it provides port towage services. Fortescue Metals Group Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

