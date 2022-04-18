Head-To-Head Analysis: FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) vs. Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

FRP has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FRP and Retail Value, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00

Retail Value has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 800.00%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than FRP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FRP and Retail Value’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $31.22 million 17.85 $28.22 million $3.02 19.57 Retail Value $55.66 million 1.14 -$17.70 million ($0.85) -3.53

FRP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Retail Value. Retail Value is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FRP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 90.38% 0.95% 0.60% Retail Value -17.12% -9.46% -5.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of FRP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Retail Value shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FRP beats Retail Value on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc. engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. This segment also owns an additional 107 acres of investment property in Brooksville, Florida. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305-unit residential apartment building with approximately 14,430 square feet of first floor retail space; 264-unit residential apartment building with 6,758 square feet of retail space; and 294-unit garden-style apartment community located in Henrico County, Virginia that consists of 19 three-story apartment buildings containing 273,940 rentable square feet. FRP Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Retail Value (Get Rating)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

