Head-To-Head Analysis: Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

38.3% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and American Shared Hospital Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics 51.12% 51.21% 44.43% American Shared Hospital Services 0.77% 2.48% 1.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and American Shared Hospital Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $992.58 million 1.72 $507.36 million $16.38 3.43 American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 0.80 $190,000.00 $0.04 58.26

Fulgent Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than American Shared Hospital Services. Fulgent Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Shared Hospital Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fulgent Genetics and American Shared Hospital Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 1 0 1 0 2.00 American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 63.31%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats American Shared Hospital Services on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests. It also provides next generation sequencing and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction-based tests, as well as antigen-based diagnostic tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. In addition, the company offers flow cytometry, a cell analysis technique providing diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of malignancies; fluorescence in-situ hybridization for detecting and locating a specific DNA sequence on a chromosome; immunohistochemistry, an imaging technique used to visualize antigens in cells; cytogenetics, which analyzes the chromosome set for numerical and structural abnormalities; and molecular testing that includes hematopoietic and solid tumor molecular assays. The company serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. Fulgent Genetics has strategic partnership with Helio Health, Inc. to commercialize blood-based early cancer detection tests. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. In addition, the company offers proton beam radiation therapy services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 115 operating Gamma Knife units located in the United States, as well as two in South America in Lima, Peru and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The company also operates one PBRT system. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.