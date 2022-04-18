Head to Head Analysis: Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) versus AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX)

AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AEA-Bridges Impact and Leatt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Leatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% 1.20% Leatt 17.35% 55.85% 34.48%

Volatility & Risk

AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leatt has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Leatt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A Leatt $72.48 million 2.00 $12.57 million $2.04 12.25

Leatt has higher revenue and earnings than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Leatt shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Leatt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leatt beats AEA-Bridges Impact on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Leatt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides helmets for head and brain protection; and body armor range, including chest protectors, full upper body protectors, upper body protection vests, back protectors, knee braces, knee and elbow guards, impact shorts and cooling vests, off-road motorcycle boots, and mountain biking shoes. In addition, the company offers other products, parts, and accessories, such as goggles; toolbelt, duffel, gear, helmet, and hydration bags; casual clothing and caps; hats; and apparels that comprises jackets, jerseys, pants, shorts, socks, and gloves, as well as aftermarket support products. Further, it acts as the original equipment manufacturer for neck braces sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs, as well as motor racing cars and other helmeted sports. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and through its online store at leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

