Head-To-Head Analysis: Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and BlackSky Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $35.17 million 0.67 $3.08 million $0.12 21.50 BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 6.86 -$245.64 million N/A N/A

Sonic Foundry has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sonic Foundry and BlackSky Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry 2.76% 25.72% 4.38% BlackSky Technology N/A -469.15% -77.07%

Summary

Sonic Foundry beats BlackSky Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry (Get Rating)

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It also provides Mediasite Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording devices used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Catch, a video capture software solution for classrooms. In addition, the company offers Mediasite Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About BlackSky Technology (Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

