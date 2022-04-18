Head to Head Comparison: AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) versus Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get AxoGen alerts:

This table compares AxoGen and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -21.19% -21.12% -11.92% Electromed 4.94% 5.77% 5.06%

73.7% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AxoGen has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AxoGen and Electromed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $127.36 million 2.39 -$26.99 million ($0.65) -11.15 Electromed $35.76 million 3.04 $2.36 million $0.22 57.96

Electromed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AxoGen and Electromed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 171.26%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Electromed.

Summary

Electromed beats AxoGen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen (Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. It provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Electromed (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.