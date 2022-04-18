Head-To-Head Comparison: Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) & Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) and Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and Dino Polska, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 1 0 2 0 2.33 Dino Polska 1 2 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and Dino Polska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição 1.56% 5.61% 1.87% Dino Polska N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and Dino Polska’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição $9.51 billion 0.14 $148.61 million $1.44 3.50 Dino Polska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has higher revenue and earnings than Dino Polska.

Summary

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição beats Dino Polska on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. It also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces and e-commerce sales. The company operates its supermarkets under the banners of PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and PÃ£o de AÃ§Ãºcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites, paodeacucar.com and clubeextra.com.br. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 696 stores, 74 gas stations, and 103 drugstores in 15 Brazilian states and the Federal District, as well as 15 distribution centers and warehouses across Brazil. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Dino Polska Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dino Polska S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products. It is also involved in producing, processing, and preserving of meat products; renting and operating of own or leased real estate; private purchase and sale of real estate; manufacturing and processing of refined petroleum products; and retail sale of automotive fuels, as well as provision of warehousing and storage, and financial services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,815 stores. Dino Polska S.A. was founded in 2007 and is based in Krotoszyn, Poland.

