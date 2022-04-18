Head to Head Comparison: MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) versus Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and Weidai (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Weidai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weidai has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and Weidai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Weidai 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 339.02%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Weidai.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Weidai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -134.99% -38.65% Weidai N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and Weidai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.76 -$177.65 million N/A N/A Weidai $111.02 million 0.13 -$109.21 million N/A N/A

Weidai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Weidai on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Weidai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

