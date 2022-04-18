Head-To-Head Comparison: NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) and NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ImmunoGen and NeuroSense Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen 0 2 3 0 2.60 NeuroSense Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ImmunoGen currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 91.59%. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 246.53%. Given NeuroSense Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroSense Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmunoGen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of ImmunoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoGen and NeuroSense Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen -199.41% -98.58% -37.91% NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunoGen and NeuroSense Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen $69.86 million 16.89 -$139.30 million ($0.67) -7.98 NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeuroSense Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunoGen.

Summary

NeuroSense Therapeutics beats ImmunoGen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical programs include IMGC936, an ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc.; and IMGN151, an anti FRa product candidate. The company has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

