Head to Head Comparison: Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) & Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Puyi and Pzena Investment Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Puyi and Pzena Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A Pzena Investment Management 9.37% 13.29% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puyi and Pzena Investment Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $29.61 million 11.41 -$7.18 million N/A N/A Pzena Investment Management $199.33 million 2.69 $18.68 million $1.00 7.27

Pzena Investment Management has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Puyi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. 53.2% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Puyi has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management beats Puyi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puyi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services. Puyi Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses. The firm uses a combination of fundamental analysis to make its investments. The firm employs a combination of in-house and external research to make its investments. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

