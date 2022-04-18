Head to Head Comparison: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Rating) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Triple P and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86

TuSimple has a consensus target price of $47.13, suggesting a potential upside of 321.17%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Triple P.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triple P and TuSimple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TuSimple $6.26 million 397.10 -$732.67 million ($8.14) -1.37

Triple P has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TuSimple.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23%

Triple P Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

