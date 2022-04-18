Head-To-Head Contrast: argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) vs. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares argenx and CRISPR Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $539.42 million 32.32 -$408.27 million ($7.99) -40.40 CRISPR Therapeutics $914.96 million 5.20 $377.66 million $4.42 14.07

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRISPR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for argenx and CRISPR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 3 14 1 2.89 CRISPR Therapeutics 0 5 10 0 2.67

argenx currently has a consensus price target of $354.06, indicating a potential upside of 9.68%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $129.83, indicating a potential upside of 108.77%. Given CRISPR Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CRISPR Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Volatility & Risk

argenx has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -75.69% -22.33% -20.20% CRISPR Therapeutics 41.28% 16.21% 14.48%

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats argenx on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages. The company is also developing cusatuzumab in Phase II clinical stage in hematological cancer indications; ARGX-117 in phase I clinical trial with therapeutic potential in both orphan and large autoimmune inflammatory diseases; and preclinical products, including ARGX-118 for airway inflammation. Its partnered product candidates include ARGX-112 for treating skin inflammation, ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia, and ARGX-115 for cancer immunotherapy, which are in Phase I clinical stages; and ARGX-114 for treating fibrosisand ARGX-119 for treating neuromuscular indications, which are in preclinical stage. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L. and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration agreement with Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA. It has a portfolio of therapeutic programs in a range of disease areas, including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, and rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. It also develops CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies; CTX120, an investigational therapy targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. In addition, the company develops regenerative medicine programs; and in vivo and other genetic disease programs to treat glycogen storage disease Ia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy type 1, and cystic fibrosis. It has strategic partnerships with Bayer Healthcare LLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, ViaCyte, Inc., Nkarta, Inc., and Capsida Biotherapeutics. The company was formerly known as Inception Genomics AG and changed its name to CRISPR Therapeutics AG in April 2014. CRISPR Therapeutics AG was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

