Head-To-Head Contrast: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) vs. Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nerdy and Global Arena’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 4.89 -$27.33 million ($0.12) -36.25 Global Arena $1.22 million 2.06 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Arena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -7.00% -117.54% -3.53% Global Arena -74.35% N/A -148.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nerdy and Global Arena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 1 7 0 2.88 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy presently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 109.77%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Global Arena.

Volatility and Risk

Nerdy has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nerdy beats Global Arena on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nerdy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Global Arena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. Global Arena Holding Inc. is based in New York, New York.

