Head to Head Contrast: Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) & Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 23.45% 5.82% 1.09% Southern Missouri Bancorp 38.11% 17.32% 1.80%

Dividends

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Southern Missouri Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Southern Missouri Bancorp pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northeast Community Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.41%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Southern Missouri Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Missouri Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.59 $11.90 million N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp $129.52 million 3.14 $47.18 million $5.58 8.19

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates six full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services. In addition, the company offers investing and insurance services. Further, it provides accounts and digital banking services; and debit or credit cards. As of June 30, 2021, the company operated 46 full-service branch offices, and two limited-service branch offices located in Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Dexter, Kennett, Doniphan, Sikeston, Qulin, Matthews, Springfield, Thayer, West Plains, Alton, Clever, Forsyth, Fremont Hills, Kimberling City, Ozark, Nixa, Rogersville, Marshfield, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Gideon, Chaffee, Benton, Advance, Bloomfield, Essex, and Rolla, Missouri; Jonesboro, Paragould, Batesville, Searcy, Bald Knob, Bradford, and Cabot, Arkansas; and Anna, Cairo, and Tamms, Illinois. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

