Head-To-Head Review: Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) & Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global Net Lease and Tritax Big Box REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $391.23 million 4.02 $11.37 million ($0.21) -72.00 Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Net Lease and Tritax Big Box REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tritax Big Box REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $20.46, suggesting a potential upside of 35.28%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Tritax Big Box REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 2.91% 0.69% 0.27% Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

