Head to Head Review: QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QIAGEN and Graphite Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIAGEN $2.25 billion 4.73 $512.60 million $2.21 21.23 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$70.76 million N/A N/A

QIAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of QIAGEN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Graphite Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QIAGEN and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIAGEN 22.76% 20.58% 10.30% Graphite Bio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for QIAGEN and Graphite Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIAGEN 0 0 0 0 N/A Graphite Bio 0 2 4 0 2.67

Graphite Bio has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 319.58%. Given Graphite Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Graphite Bio is more favorable than QIAGEN.

Summary

QIAGEN beats Graphite Bio on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QIAGEN (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Sysmex Corporation and OncXerna Therapeutics, as well as an agreement with Mirati. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

