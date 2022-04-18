Head-To-Head Survey: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Sharing Economy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 2 3 0 2.33 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Sharing Economy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.82 $134.44 million $1.01 22.10 Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 174.30 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Risk & Volatility

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 8.94% 10.91% 6.24% Sharing Economy International -1,636.88% N/A -81.44%

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops a mobile app, Autocap, which allows users to create an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app. Sharing Economy International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

