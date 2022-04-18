Head-To-Head Survey: Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kering and Willis Towers Watson Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kering $20.88 billion 3.42 $3.76 billion N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 2.95 $4.22 billion $33.22 7.05

Willis Towers Watson Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kering.

Dividends

Kering pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Kering has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kering and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kering N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 44.19% 14.62% 4.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Kering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kering and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kering 0 3 10 0 2.77 Willis Towers Watson Public 1 2 0 0 1.67

Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus price target of $244.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Kering.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Kering on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kering (Get Rating)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Girard-Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin, and Kering Eyewear branded products. It sells its products through stores and e-commerce sites. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,565 stores. Kering SA sells its products in the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. In addition, the company offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. Further, it offers investment consulting and discretionary management services to insurance and reinsurance companies; insurance consulting and technology, risk and capital management, pricing and predictive modeling, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets, as well as delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

