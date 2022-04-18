Head to Head Survey: SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) versus Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SeqLL and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 145.28% 3.70% 2.83%

This table compares SeqLL and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 69.62 -$3.70 million N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.92 billion 6.04 $4.25 billion $140.07 4.21

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SeqLL and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeqLL presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Given SeqLL’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats SeqLL on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeqLL (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, and transfusion laboratories. In addition, the company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

